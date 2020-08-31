Former Winchester resident and Shenandoah University music therapy graduate student, Melodie Madison, now living in Silver Spring, Md., reads a book while enjoying a lunch break with her partner Bishnu Adhikari on the banks of Abrams Creek on campus on a sunny day with low humidity Sunday. Today’s forecast calls for cooler temperatures with rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.