WINCHESTER — A man accused of randomly shooting into a South Kent Street house on Oct. 15 has been indicted for attempted murder.
Christopher Allen Bee was indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has been jailed at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center without bond since the incident.
Bee is accused of firing a pistol shot into the air around 12:05 p.m. and then firing three shots about 30 seconds later into the second floor of the home, where a man and his pregnant girlfriend were living. No one was injured in the shooting. One bullet landed in a wall stud and the other two lodged in the ceiling.
At a Jan. 26 preliminary hearing, the man who lived in the home told authorities he called 911 after he heard the shooter scream death threats and fire the first shot. He said as he spoke to a dispatcher, he called out from his window asking the shooter if he was alright. “He and I made eye contact as he pulled the weapon. I stepped away from the window and then the shots came through the wall above me,” the man said, adding that he didn't see the shots being fired.
Prior to the shooting, the witness said he had been sitting on the couch watching TV when he he heard yelling, looked out the window, and saw a man he said he'd never seen before walking down the street with a woman. The woman was walking several feet behind.
"He said, 'I am going to shoot them all!'" the witness testified. "I am going to shoot them all in the [expletive] face for looking at me funny!'"
The witness said Bee then shouted, "I will be back with my little friend!" and walked away. Bee returned about five minutes later and stood in the middle of the street and resumed screaming.
"Come outside of your house. I have my friend with me!" Bee allegedly screamed, paraphrasing the Tony Montana character in the gangster movie "Scarface." "Let's see how big you are now!"
After shots were fired, the man said he disregarded the dispatcher's advice and left his home and followed Bee on foot as he walked south on South Kent Street. The man said he stopped following Bee, but a truck driver who'd been driving by and witnessed the shooting told him Bee had entered a home in the 100 block of East Leicester Street.
Bee, who lives in the 100 block of East Leicester, was arrested by police after a brief standoff. The man said he witnessed Bee being taken out of the house by police and identified him as the alleged shooter.
Police said ammunition clips, bullets and a gun were removed from Bee's home. A jury trial for Bee is scheduled for June 9-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.