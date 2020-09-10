STEPHENSON — Sunlight from large windows and vibrant colors fill the new Jordan Springs Elementary School, which opened to students on Tuesday for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s a really well-built school, it really is,” Principal Justin Raymond said on Tuesday afternoon during a tour of the facility.
Raymond, formerly principal at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary, had just wrapped up the first day of school. He said it went smoothly, considering that the new facility opened in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jordan Springs is Frederick County Public Schools’ 12th elementary school. The 82,300-square-foot, two-story building on Flyfoot Drive was built for $27 million and features 25 classrooms with room for 508 students. It has a staff of 39.
The library, gym, cafeteria and kindergarten, first- and second-grade classrooms are on the first floor. The second floor has classrooms for students in third, fourth and fifth grades, as well as for some second-graders.
Because of the pandemic, the cafeteria is not being used by students at this time.
The school features open spaces where students can collaborate or study on their own. There’s also a music room, an occupational/physical therapy room and two special education rooms.
Some of Raymond’s favorite aspects of the building are the colors incorporated into the interior design and the view of the open library space from the second floor. He also likes the common spaces, but said it will be a challenge to navigate how to use those areas while trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The gym is about half the size of a regular basketball court as a result of budget cuts made to the project in 2017.
There are sinks between the boys’ and girls’ bathroom entrances on each floor. This helps encourage students to wash their hands frequently to help stop the spread of germs. In fact, students wash their hands in the sinks each day when they arrive at school.
As part of the school division’s coronavirus reopening plan, 10 to 15 students are in each classroom at Jordan Springs. Currently, students in Frederick County can attend in-person classes on a reduced basis (four days a week for prekindergarten to first grade or two days a week for older students) with supplemental online learning, or they can take their classes online. About a third of the students at Jordan Springs are enrolled in online learning.
Jordan Springs has a student enrollment of 430, but Raymond said he wouldn’t be surprised if it jumped to 500 by the next academic year.
The school’s colors are navy and blue, and the school’s mascot is a wolf.
In December, the Frederick County School Board unanimously approved updated elementary attendance zones to include Jordan Springs for the 2020-21 school year. The plan moved 178 students from Redbud Run Elementary and 232 students from Stonewall Elementary to Jordan Springs. Another 35 students from Stonewall were moved to Redbud Run.
