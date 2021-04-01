Matt Rose of Four Winds Tree Experts in Boyce uses a pole saw on Tuesday to trim the top branches of a large pine tree damaged by the wind Sunday at the historic Hexagon House on Amherst Street in Winchester before taking it down. A large crack that developed in the trunk threatened to bring the tree down at any time.
