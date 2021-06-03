Employees of Sky View Tree Experts in Winchester work together to guide a large, dead pine tree to Jefferson Street across from the Handley Bowl to cut it up after taking it down with assistance from a crane Wednesday morning. The dead tree is believed to be more than 100 years old, and the portion in the photograph weighed 7,800 pounds.
Strangest looking pine tree I've ever seen. You sure about that? The bark pattern tells me it's an oak tree.
