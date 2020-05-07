Nurses at Winchester Medical Center get a ‘thumbs up” during a parade of first responders on Wednesday at the hospital. The parade, organized by Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, was held to honor WMC nurses on the first day of National Nurses Week.
