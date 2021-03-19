Sarah Ames, executive director of Barns of Rose Hill, looks through a piece of stained glass that her mother made. It's one of the many pieces in the Clarke County High School Art Club Reunion exhibit that's on display through March 31. The show features current and past works from artists who were members of the club in the 1970s. Sarah's mother, Karen Roper, was a member of the club beginning in 1973. Barns of Rose Hill is located at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
