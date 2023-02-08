FoodPRO employees celebrate 700 years of combined experience during the company’s Milestone Gala Jan. 14, 2023.
The Facts about FoodPRO
FoodPRO, a family-run, employee-owned company, has been a staple in the city of Frederick for 88 years. We support 165 employees and their families, the vast majority of whom call Frederick County home. Sadly, it has become clear that the Frederick city Planning committee no longer wants FoodPRO to remain in the city. City officials have made it impossible to grow by denying permits for expansion within the city limits. It is obvious when reviewing the city’s published planning package, we no longer fit their vision.
FoodPRO was founded in 1935 by the Brunk family and is currently operated by Scott Brunk, a third- generation family member. As a community partner with long-standing ties to the city, FoodPRO has supported many charitable organizations, such as Frederick Rescue Mission, Blessings in a Backpack, I Believe in Me, and various other community programs, churches, youth sports programs, as well as the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
We have stepped up on numerous occasions to assist when our community was experiencing hardship, such as during the pandemic shutdowns. We handed out free produce to members of the community, and also purchased $30,000 worth of gift cards from local restaurant to help bolster their businesses. We handed these gift cards out to first responders in the community to thank them for their service. We kept all our 165 employees onboard and receiving a paycheck even when business was almost nonexistent. That’s who we are.
FoodPRO provides a great place to work and employees share in the success of the organization. We distribute food and foodservice products to restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, fraternal organizations, and caterers. Yes, we ship food, but we do it with integrity and are committed to the success of our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve.
We are now moving in a new direction, having purchased land near Walkersville, which is an ideal location to grow our business. We feel the property is a perfect property because it is large enough to allow our needed expansion on an already established truck route. Our hope is to have construction begin in 3 to 5 years. Since the location is only about 6 miles from our current facility, we are hoping to retain all of our 165 employees while growing to add additional jobs. As part of our expansion, we are planning to include an area where we can offer restaurant-quality products for the public to pick up groceries and paper products. We are making every effort to ensure that this is a productive move for our families as well as the people of Walkersville. We are dedicated to remaining a positive influence in the community and growing together.
Respectfully: Scott Brunk, President
