ABOVE: Chris Long drove from his home in Broadway on Wednesday to fish in Wilkins Lake in Jim Barnett Park, which the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries had recently stocked with trout. LEFT: Bob Sloan of Marshall holds his dinner Wednesday after driving to Winchester with his son to fish in Wilkins Lake in Jim Barnett Park. The lake has recently been stocked with trout.
