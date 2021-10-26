The Gift of Life

Timothy Cullen (front) of Stephens City was among the 93 people who rolled up their sleeves to give blood at the George Washington Hotel in Winchester on Monday during the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross's special blood drive honoring the late Charles M. "Charlie" Zuckerman, a former Winchester mayor, who donated 38 gallons and three pints of blood to the American Red Cross in his lifetime. The event was sponsored by Beth El Congregation in Winchester and the Winchester Host Lions Club.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

