The pie's the limit

Following the fifth annual Geneva Jackson Pie-Baking Contest on Saturday at the Clarke County Farmers' Market, certified food judge Jackson chats with 8-year old Elle Connelly about her third-place cosmic crumble berry pie. She is the daughter of Larkin and Lauren Connelly of Berryville. Sixteen bakers entered the contest, with $3,100 in entry fees, proceeds from pie sales and raffle tickets, and individual donations benefiting The Laurel Center in Winchester, which supports victims of domestic and sexual violence. Jackson, 87, is a renowned cook, baker and certified food judge. She and three well-trained assistants judged each pie on appearance, taste and crust. First place was awarded to Meghan Fisher for her blueberry-rhubarb pie and second place to Lauren Helm for her blueberry-peach pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.