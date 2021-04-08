The power of one

Martin Baechler, who lives in Frederick, Maryland, and works in Winchester, uses his lunch hour Wednesday to get in a ride on his unicycle, something he has been doing since he was 10 years old. His route included Handley Avenue, where he passed in front of a Bradford pear tree near Vancouver Street.
