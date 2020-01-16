The Family Drive-In at 5890 Valley Pike in Frederick County, which operates from March to December, lets its customers know it's closed for the season with a humorous message on its marquee. The drive-in, which opened in the summer of 1956, is one of only seven left in Virginia, according to its website.
centerpiece
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.