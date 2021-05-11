A Brood X cicada begins to emerge from its nymphal skin Monday on Lewis Street in Winchester after being underground since 2004. Every 17 years, billions of Brood X cicada nymphs emerge when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees. Once the nymphs come out of the ground, they cling to nearby trees, grow to adulthood within days and then start to mate. Once their offspring hatches, the new nymphs burrow into the soil to wait their turn to rise in another 17 years. From mid-May through mid-July, adult male cicadas will be “singing” to find a mate. Their collective mating calls can reach 100 decibels in volume, which is on par with a chainsaw or jet engine.
(2) comments
Beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder....lol
Excellent photographic details.
Beautiful photos!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.