The Clarke County High School Screamin’ Eagles marching band began practice three weeks ago — in sections and outdoors — three days a week from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The woodwind section practices on Monday, percussion meets on Tuesday, and the brass section practices on Wednesday. Jazz band meets on Fridays at 12:30 p.m. The musicians maintain social distance and wear masks as much as possible. “We are all so excited to play music in groups again,” said CCHS Director of Bands Mark Curry, who instructs a total of 98 students this year. “We will be safe, and we will serve as a good example.” He noted the positive reaction from motorists who drive by rehearsals. “They honk, wave, and cheer, and that means a lot to us.”
