ABOVE: Stonewall District Ruritan Club Milk Project Coordinator Wilson Gilbert delivers two gallons of milk to a client during a free milk giveaway Monday evening at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook. RIGHT: Stonewall District Ruritan Club members Ed Cooper (front) and Keith Roberts load milk into a client’s car trunk. The milk, provided by Clover Dairy Farm of Reading, Pennsylvania, and Dairy Maid Dairy in Frederick, Maryland, will be distributed at least through the end of this month every Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds and the Greenwood Fire Hall on Greenwood Road, according to Gilbert. The Ruritan Club started the milk distribution on June 12 and has since given away 13,804 gallons to individuals and organizations such as C-CAP, Life Church, Home Again Care Center, Winchester Rescue Mission, The Evans Home, the Salvation Army and the senior center in Stephens City.
