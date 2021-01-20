This guy won't melt

Working in paint store with bare windows just wouldn’t do for Regal Paint Center employee Caitlin Stacey, so she grabbed some spare spray paint and in 10 minutes had a happy snowman waving at passersby on Valley Avenue in Winchester.

 Jeff Tay;lor/The Winchester Star

