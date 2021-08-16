Painting a Piggy

Frederick County artist Sarah Gallahan has been painting murals for 15 years and last week she was at Jordan Springs Market BBQ in Stephenson, where she is painting a giant pig and adding Celtic knot tattoos in a nod to market owner Olivia Landry's Irish heritage.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

- Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com

