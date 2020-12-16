This tree decorated with free hats, gloves

With the impending snowstorm moving into the area this morning, Joey Badgett-Gonzalez, a buyer's agent at Compass West Realty on West Boscawen Street in Winchester, placed a Christmas tree outside the business Tuesday covered with hats and gloves free for the taking for those who are cold.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

