This tree decorated with free hats, gloves

With the impending snowstorm moving into the area this morning, Joey Badgett-Gonzalez, a buyer's agent at Compass West Realty on West Boscawen Street in Winchester, placed a Christmas tree outside the business Tuesday covered with hats and gloves free for the taking for those who are cold.
