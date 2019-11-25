This week’s government meetings
Winchester
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City government offices are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Frederick County
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. today, County Administration Building.
County offices close at noon Wednesday and are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The landfill closes at noon Wednesday, is closed Thursday and closes at noon Friday.
Middletown
Town Office closes at noon Wednesday and is closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Clarke County
Reassessment public hearings are 9 a.m to 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Joint Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
County government offices close at noon Wednesday and are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Berryville
Town offices close at noon Wednesday and are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
