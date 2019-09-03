This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 14 E. Piccadilly St.
Frederick County
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Planning Commission business meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
Tree Board, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester Regional Airport special meeting, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 491 Airport Road.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
