This week’s government meetings

Winchester

Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 14 E. Piccadilly St.

Frederick County

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.

Stephens City

Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.

Middletown

Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.

Clarke County

Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Planning Commission business meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Berryville

Tree Board, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Multijurisdictional

Winchester Regional Airport special meeting, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 491 Airport Road.

For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.