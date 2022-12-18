Winchester
  • Economic Development Authority Main Street Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room (3rd floor), 15 N. Cameron St.
Frederick County
  • Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
  • Historic Resources Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building first-floor conference room.
  • Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
  • Government offices closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Middletown
  • Town offices closed Friday and Dec. 26 for Christmas holiday.
Clarke County
  • School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
  • Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
  • Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Public hearings at 6:30 p.m.
  • Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
  • Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
  • Government offices closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
  • Berryville
  • Town offices closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

— Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.