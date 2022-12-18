Winchester
- Economic Development Authority Main Street Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room (3rd floor), 15 N. Cameron St.
Frederick County
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Historic Resources Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building first-floor conference room.
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Government offices closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Middletown
- Town offices closed Friday and Dec. 26 for Christmas holiday.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Public hearings at 6:30 p.m.
- Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Government offices closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Berryville
- Town offices closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
