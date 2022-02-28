Winchester
School Board business meeting, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
Finance Committee, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
City Council special meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Open house-Comprehensive Plan update, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room
Frederick County
Community Policy and Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Parks and Recreation Building and Grounds Committee, 10 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, FCPS Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
Board of Supervisors/School Board joint work session, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Parks and Recreation Appeals Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervsiors budget work session and closed session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Public hearing: variance application, 9 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 9 a.m. today, government center.
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, CCPS Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Budget Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Board of Septic and Well Appeals, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. today, government center.
Budget & Finance Committee, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Boyce
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St
Town Council 7 p.m. Tuesdy, Town Hall.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.