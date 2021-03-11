Time for green

DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Sun and clouds mixed. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 11, 2021 @ 4:39 am
Kimberly's owner Kimberly Sowers has the entrance to her store on North Braddock Street in downtown Winchester decorated for St. Patrick's Day with a display that includes white dogwood blossoms and hydrangea blooms. St. Patrick's Day is March 17.
