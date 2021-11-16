Time to start

Tawnia Trayers, the administrator at Stevens Retirement Solutions LLC on North Braddock Street in Winchester, starts the Christmas decorating process Monday morning in the front window of the business. Trayers is creating Santa’s workshop complete with elves in the 16 foot-wide window this year. Trayers changes the display monthly and sticks to a season or holiday theme. Each display takes her about 20 hours to complete.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

