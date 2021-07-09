Tomatoes on the porch

Kenneth Pruitt, 81, of Boyce, tried growing tomatoes in a garden beside his home on Browntown Road but found he was feeding the deer, rabbits and groundhogs instead of himself. So he moved the plants to his porch where they seem to be growing well. He has been able to harvest a couple from the Better Boy variety already this summer. Pruitt said he waters the plants every day.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

