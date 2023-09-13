The Frederick County Board of Supervisors' meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. today has been canceled due to lack of a quorum. Agenda items, including a public hearing for the Northeast Land Use Plan, will be moved to the Sept. 27 regular meeting.
