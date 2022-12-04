Every year, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors creates a legislative agenda that is sent to state lawmakers to outline how local officials feel about certain issues. The top four priorities on the supervisors' 28-item legislative agenda are:
"1. Land Use Regulation and Development – Frederick County supports maintaining and expanding local authority to plan and regulate land use and opposes any legislation that weakens these key local responsibilities. Further, Frederick County supports legislation that grants localities additional tools to adequately meet increasing needs for public services driving by new development without burdening current residents with the cost of new growth through increased real estate taxes. Such additional tools may include broad impact fee authority for all counties, and adequate public facilities provisions. Frederick County supports legislation that would allow for increased operating and capital costs incurred by the locality, due to residential growth, be borne by those creating the need for those costs without being subsidized by existing residents.
"2. Tax Exemptions – Frederick County supports reverting authority to the locality to continue existing tax exemptions previously granted by the General Assembly, prior to January 1, 2003. Further, Frederick County seeks the revocation of the tax exempt designation granted to Westminster-Canterbury of Winchester, Inc.
"3. Funding for Transportation Improvements – Frederick County supports increased funding for local transportation improvements. Due to insufficient funding the SmartScale program is only able to address a fraction of the many worthy projects that are applied for at each application cycle. Many projects with demonstrated need are not funded and to make matters worse, in many cases the projects that are funded, while addressing immediate needs, tend to be low cost items that provide short-term relief rather than more costly projects that provide a long-term solution. Additionally, these low-cost, immediate need projects are then not scheduled until the end of the next six-year program. The concept of SmartScale scoring is a good one, however the inadequate funding leads to many unaddressed needs and important items such as future growth not being considered. Frederick County supports more equitable SmartScale Policy. The current 3 step process is not equitable to localities such as Frederick County. It should not be possible for projects in other areas to be funded with lower scores than projects in localities such as ours for no other reason than the way the policy is written. This goes against the purpose of SmartScale and must be corrected. Frederick County supports changes to simplify the Smart Scale process for allocating transportation funds to reduce time and costs to prepare and review applications.
Frederick County supports the restoration of state recordation tax revenues distributed to counties and cities for use of transportation purposes.
"4. Mental Health – Frederick County Supports the reopening of the state’s adult mental health hospitals to new admissions. The lack of available mental health facilities is a burden to localities due to increased overtime costs for law enforcement to monitor patients at local medical facilities along with impacting law enforcement service to our citizens by taking deputies away from patrol and other public safety responsibilities. In addition, Frederick County supports legislation requiring the removal from the correctional facility and placement in a non-correctional facility within 72 hours of inmates with severe mental illness or who are developmentally disabled, as identified by a mental health evaluation. The responsibility to facilitate this placement shall be with the local Community Services Board and the Department of Behavior Health and Developmental Services."
