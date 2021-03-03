Virginia Department of Transportation employees and a tow truck operator remove damaged road signs where a tractor- trailer lies on its side, with the trailer contents spilling out, after running off of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) at New Hope Road shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the rig was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries after being trapped inside the vehicle.
