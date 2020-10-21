A Virginia State Trooper walks among the debris from a tractor-trailer collision on Interstate 81 northbound underneath the Fairfax Pike bridge in Stephens City on Tuesday morning. State police said two people involved in the crash were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
