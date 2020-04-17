Trail building

Curtis Bass, a 40-year employee of Perry Engineering Company Inc., carries a GPS receiver used for surveying as he makes his way to a heavy equipment operator during construction of the new trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday. The two miles of trails are slated to open in late fall. This section is behind the old John Kerr Elementary School on Jefferson Street.
