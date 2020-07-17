Trailblazing

Wood chips fly over the head of W&L Construction employee Tyler Riggleman Thursday as construction of the next phase of the Green Circle Trail on the south side of Jubal Early Drive, from west of Harvest Drive to east of Valley Avenue, has begun. This new phase will construct a 10-foot pedestrian trail between Abrams Crossing shopping center and The Lofts at Jubal Square apartment complex. Construction cost for this phase is approximately $850,000 and will be paid for by a combination of City of Winchester Capital Improvement Plan, Virginia Department of Transportation and federal funds. Construction is expected to be completed in the spring, weather permitting.