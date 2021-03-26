WINCHESTER — In the spring of 2019 the Top of Virginia Triad group held a workshop for hundreds of area seniors.
Attendees were provided breakfast and lunch and given a wide array of presentations by the leading experts concerning legal and financial issues, frauds and scams, fitness and diet, wellness and mental health, as well as general safety tips from law enforcement.
Two weeks later one of the attendees to the seminar — a mother, sister, grandmother and active community member — received a pop-up message on her computer from a group claiming to be Microsoft technical support. The message indicated an urgent need to help this woman rid her computer of a dangerous virus and gave a phone number to call. She remembered this as one of the exact subjects that had been presented at the Triad workshop about technology-based scams. In this case, fraudsters attempt to gain access to the controls of a victim’s desktop and then demand money to undo the hold they have.
She remembered the three key takeaways from the discussion of this type of scam:
• Microsoft does not send unsolicited email messages or pop-ups or make unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information, or to fix your computer.
• Any communication with Microsoft has to be initiated by you.
• Don’t call the number in the pop-ups. Microsoft’s error and warning messages never include a phone number.
She reported the attempted fraud to the Winchester City Sheriff’s office and called someone she knew from Triad to let them know about her victory against troublemakers.
It was a wonderful success story for Triad, which has the goal of keeping senior citizens safe from these and other types of dangers.
The next time you ask yourself “what should I do with this medicine that I no longer need that should be safely destroyed” or “what resources are available to help me after my loved one has had a sentinel medical event and must readjust their care path to include help from professionals” consider reaching out to the Top of Virginia Triad via the Winchester Sheriff’s Department at 540-667-5770, email topofvatriad@gmail.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/protectingtheelderly
