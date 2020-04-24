Trip’s Auto Sales, which operates a “DMV Select” office on Lord Fairfax Highway near Berryville, reopened Thursday morning after being closed for five weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The opening drew a crowd of people that needed Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle services. Social distancing guidelines were observed, with only four people allowed inside at a time. All DMV offices were slated to reopen on Thursday, but Thursday afternoon Gov. Ralph Northam extended the closure of DMV centers through May 10. It was unclear Thursday evening if this change affects Trip’s, which is a private contractor. Call 540-955-1367 for more information.