Turkeys come to town

Wild turkeys pay a visit to a home on Merrimans Lane inside Winchester's city limits Monday. After a few minutes exploring the front yard, they moved to a wooded area behind the home.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

Blondie
Blondie

They had best run like the devil since Thanksgiving is next month.

hjpommier
hjpommier

What a great sight to see. Thank you for sharing!!

