A 42-year-old U.S. Capitol Police officer who was injured amid Wednesday's takeover of the Capitol died Thursday night, according to a statement from his department.
The officer was identified as Brian D. Sicknick, the youngest of three brothers who grew up in South River, New Jersey.
The Capitol Police said in the statement that Sicknick was injured "while physically engaging with protesters." He collapsed after returning to his division office and was rushed to a hospital, where officials said he died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police did not provide details of how Sicknick was injured and the cause of death was pending Friday morning. It is considered a line-of-duty death and is being investigated by the D.C. police department's homicide unit.
Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen expressed condolences for Sicknick's family and said the officer died of "the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol, against the violent mob who stormed it on January 6th." Rosen added the FBI and D.C. police "will jointly investigate the case and the Department of Justice will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible."
In a statement, Sicknick's family said "many details regarding Wednesday's events and the direct causes of Brian's injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian's passing a political issue."
The statement added, "Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember."
On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff.
"The violent and deadly act of insurrection targeting the Capitol, our temple of American Democracy, and its workers was a profound tragedy and stain on our nation's history. But because of the heroism of our first responders and the determination of the Congress, we were not, and we will never be, diverted from our duty to the Constitution and the American people," Pelosi said in a statement.
One of Sicknick's brother's, Ken Sicknick, said in the family statement that his older sibling had wanted to be a police officer his entire life, and joined the New Jersey Air National Guard "as a means to that end."
Ken Sicknick said his brother, a staff-sergeant, had been assigned to the 108th Air Refueling Wing out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurt in New Jersey.
The New Jersey National Guard said it "was saddened by the loss" and said Sicknick joined in 1997 and deployed to Saudia Arabia in 1999 in support of Operation Southern Watch and in Kyrgyzstan in 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
"Staff Sgt. Sicknick's commitment to service and to protect his community, state, and nation will never be forgotten," the New Jersey National Guard said in a statement.
Sicknick joined the Capitol Police force in 2008 and most recently served in the first responders unit.
"The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick's family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague," according to a statement from Capitol police.
Michael Ricci, a former staffer to House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner, said Sicknick was one of a half-dozen officers he saw every day as he arrived to work at the South door entrance of the Capitol building.
"He was a good officer, but also very personable," said Ricci, who now serves as Gov. Larry Hogan's spokesman. "He was just what you'd want at that door with so many people coming through."
Ricci recalled Sicknick's sharp sense of humor. "He was funny," he said. "Some officer, I recall, would be having political or sports debates. . . and he was a bit of a ball buster."
Sicknick is the sixth U.S. Capitol Police officer to die in the line of duty, and the fourth to be a victim of an attack at the Capitol, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
