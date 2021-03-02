Members of the Shenandoah University softball and baseball teams roll up the protective infield cover after removing it from Henkel-Harris Field in Jim Barnett Park Monday. Henkel-Harris is the home field for the softball team, which opens its season Saturday on the road against Southern Virginia University. The team returns to Henkel-Harris Sunday to take on Washington College of Maryland at 1 p.m. At left is head softball coach Courtney Moyer.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
