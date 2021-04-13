Uncovering summer

Sarah Keefauver of Super Splasher Aquatics removes the cover from the private pool in the Sovereign Village community on Senseny Road as she starts prep work Monday for a Memorial Day weekend opening. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the pool from opening.
