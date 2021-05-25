Up and down umbrellas

Monday’s much-needed rainfall had the restaurants on the Loundoun Street Mall leaving their umbrellas down, but 3-year-old Fiona Looney of Hillsboro had hers up as she accompanied her parents and twin brothers to lunch. She is the daughter of Caroline Murray and Chris Looney.
(1) comment
What a cute picture.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.