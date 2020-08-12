Hannah Curtis of Winchester (right) has organized a Facebook group for juggling aficionados that will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday on the front lawn of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester. Joining Hannah in the inaugural meeting Monday are beginning juggler Dylan Roth (above), who has been practicing for three weeks, and Gary Auerbach of Winchester (below).
