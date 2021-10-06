For the first time in three weeks, the Virginia football team is not facing a short week of preparation for its next opponent. The Cavaliers instead have an extra couple of days to plan for Louisville on the road Saturday afternoon following consecutive games on Friday and Thursday night, respectively.
It still might not be enough time for Virginia to get back to full health after good fortune intervened on the final play last week, allowing the shorthanded Cavaliers to escape with a rare victory at Miami, 30-28, when the Hurricanes missed a 33-yard field goal to win as time expired.
The Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2) collected their first ACC triumph of the season with four starters not in uniform, most notably ailing tight end Jelani Woods, who is tied for second on the team in touchdown receptions (three) and ranks fourth in catches (14) and yards (247).
Also unavailable were defensive end Adeeb Atariwa, nickel back De'Vante Cross and kicker Justin Duenkel, who was hurt two weeks ago during a 37-17 loss to Wake Forest at Scott Stadium. Brendan Farrell handled kickoffs and field goals against Miami.
Only Cross is set to rejoin the starting lineup against the Cardinals, according to Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, who indicated the redshirt senior had been attending to a family-related issue last week. The other three remain questionable with injuries.
Cross's absence did allow cornerback Josh Hayes, a graduate transfer from North Dakota State, to play more extensively after missing games this season because of injury.
"We'll see," Mendenhall said. "We're anticipating a healthier and more rested team, [but] it doesn't always play out like that. Sometimes there's like a little bit of mental sluggishness because it's not playing Thursday or Friday, and we've had a few days off, so I've seen both. Usually it ends up being beneficial just for the health part, especially as the week goes on."
Without Atariwa and Cross, the defense yielded 165 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter, including 75 yards on the final drive of the game that ended with Miami freshman Andres Borregales's field goal attempt clanging off the left upright, triggering a wild celebration on the Cavaliers sideline.
Even though Virginia was able to exhale in relief after nearly blowing a game it never trailed, breakdowns continued to plague a defense ranked 12th out of 14 teams in the ACC in both total yards (412.8 per game) and points (27.6).
The Cavaliers, for instance, surrendered a 24-yard rushing touchdown to quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, making the second start of his career, on third down and 10 with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter that pulled Miami within two points.
They also permitted a 57-yard touchdown run by tailback Cam'Ron Harris with 1:04 left in the third quarter, adding to the lengthy list of long gains Virginia's defense has been susceptible to over the past three games. The Demon Deacons had a 63-yard run and a 39-yard touchdown reception, and North Carolina reeled off five plays of at least 20 yards on the way to a 59-39 win one week earlier.
The Tar Heels amassed 699 yards of total offense, the most Virginia has permitted since Mendenhall took over in Charlottesville in 2016.
"We're not perfect yet," Mendenhall said. "You still see an assignment mistake or two, especially if it's at a critical time. We had one of those in the Miami game where we had an assignment mistake. We're chipping away at it. You can feel it happening. It's not perfect yet, but I see progress, and it's real."
Sound assignment defense has been a point of emphasis this week given the Cavaliers must contend with dynamic Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham. The senior is fourth in the ACC in total offense (328.5 yards per game) and accounted for four touchdowns in a 37-34 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.
Cunningham has eight total touchdowns over his past two games and leads all quarterbacks in the conference in rushing (309 yards). He's also the only player in the ACC to have scored double-digit rushing touchdowns (10).
Last season Cunningham tallied 358 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in Virginia's 31-17 win at home over the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1).
The Cavaliers have tweaked their base defensive alignment this season, deploying a fifth defensive back in a conference with the vast majority of schools having their starting quarterback from last season in the fold again.
"The thing about cutting down big plays is working on assignments," said Cavaliers safety Nick Grant, a senior from Spotsylvania. "Some of the plays we gave up [were] with people being in the wrong position. That comes down to being lined up right and knowing who you have regardless of hurry-up offense."
