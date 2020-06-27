The state of Virginia has proposed its own set of coronavirus-era safety rules that companies must implement to protect workers from infection — a first in the country and a potential way forward for other states in the face of federal inaction.
The temporary emergency safety rules were drafted by the state’s Department of Labor and Industry, under direction from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in late May and were approved by the state’s 14-member health and safety board on Wednesday.
The governor’s office said the rules were prompted in large part by the lack of enforcement from the federal agency tasked with upholding workplace safety, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
OSHA has issued only one citation in response to more than 4,000 coronavirus-related complaints, a jarring record that workplace advocates and former OSHA officials have criticized in recent weeks as a neglect of the agency’s duties.
“Millions of workers are terrified of going into jobs every day where they are not adequately protected from the coronavirus,” said David Michaels, a former OSHA head who served during the Obama administration. “Thousands of workers have complained to OSHA, and OSHA has told them they’re on their own. . . . State governments are stepping into the void.”
Virginia’s standard requires that employers develop policies for workers dealing with coronavirus-like symptoms, while prohibiting those workers suspected of having the coronavirus from showing up to work. The new rules would force companies to notify workers of possible exposure to infected co-workers within 24 hours, while also mandating physical distancing as well as sanitation, disinfection and hand-washing procedures.
The regulations have drawn praise from unions, labor advocates and many workers. But they’ve also drawn sharp opposition from many businesses and industry groups, which say the new regulations are unnecessary in the face of existing guidelines from the state and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA.
Those guidelines are recommendations, which carry fewer legal ramifications than enforceable standards do. By contrast, Virginia officials said the state’s inspectors will police the new regulations, under penalties of up to $124,000 and the threat of closure in severe cases.
Members of the board, which includes corporate lawyers, industry representatives and labor advocates, spent most of Wednesday morning debating whether the public should be given more time to comment on the regulation.
Many businesses said they were worried that the new rules could add a greater burden to their budgets during an already challenging time economically.
“We urge you to not add more restrictions, guidelines and regulations to an already overwhelmed business community that is struggling to remain solvent,” Richard Postle, the chairman of Blue Ridge Bread, which employs 750 workers, wrote in a public comment.
Nicole Riley, the Virginia director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said the proposal was causing confusion. The group targeted a rule forcing businesses to classify workers according to four risk levels. The group also questioned when businesses would have to start abiding by the new rules.
“We’re already months into covid-19, and a lot of employers have put in a lot of protocols to safeguard employees and customers,” she said. “We think this is overkill. It sets up a lot of bureaucratic red tape for business owners to comply with, when they’re already struggling with how to keep up their business and keep their employees employed.”
Poultry workers took a particularly central role in the debate.
The proposed rules came about in part as a result of petitioning by the Legal Aid Justice Center, whose Project for Farm and Immigrant Workers works with poultry workers, according to Megan Healy, Northam’s chief workforce development adviser.
