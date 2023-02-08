Valentine's decor

Lori Thompson of Frederick County, a wine representative with Kysela Pere et Fils wine importers on Victory Road in Frederick County, leaves client Kimberly's in downtown Winchester Monday where the entrance to the historic building has been decorated for Valentine's Day.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

