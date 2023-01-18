Valley Health will be closing three of its regional fitness centers, the health-care system announced on Wednesday.
Effective Feb. 1, the Valley Health fitness centers in Woodstock, Front Royal and Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, will be closed, according to a company statement.
The fitness programs in Front Royal and Berkeley Springs are co-located with outpatient physical rehabilitation, and those services will continue uninterrupted, the statement says.
Valley Health’s fitness centers in Winchester and Romney, West Virginia, will remain open. The Luray fitness center, which sustained smoke damage last fall from a fire in an adjacent building off campus, will not reopen, a Valley Health spokesperson said on Wednesday.
“Due to unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic, Valley Health has been taking steps to limit additional losses by evaluating all programs and services we offer,” the statement says. “Like fitness facilities nationwide, Valley Health’s fitness programs experienced a decline in membership during the pandemic and never rebounded.”
It was “a difficult decision” to end three of the five remaining fitness membership programs, the statement says.
Members will be notified and any membership balance or unredeemed personal training or massage gift cards will be refunded, it says.
“We regret the disruption this decision will create for community members, whose fitness commitment and ongoing health are important to us,” the statement says.
“In our assessment, we carefully evaluated each program’s unique operational situation, including finances, building lease contracts and the availability of local fitness facility alternatives within the community.”
