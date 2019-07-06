STAUNTON — The Virginia Department of Transportation recently expanded its Safety Service Patrols on Interstate 81 and Interstate 66 in western Virginia.
The announcement that seven additional drivers will be on the road came at a media event on Tuesday in Staunton.
VDOT operates these emergency vehicles full-time, year-round, but there were gaps in service in parts of Augusta County, which will be remedied with these additional patrols, said Ken Slack, spokesperson for VDOT.
“This increases saturation,” Slack said.
When there is an incident on the interstate and a vehicle is disabled, the safety service patrols help clear the scene and get vehicles moving again, which helps with traffic that inevitably occurs when an vehicle is stopped on the interstate.
They are also sometimes first on the scene and and assist Virginia State Police officers in their investigation, Slack said.
Thanks to “historic” additional funding of $3 million allocated by the General Assembly, VDOT was able to go from having 13 safety service patrol vehicles to 20.
Lots of changes are coming to I-81 and I-66, including more digital signs to alert drivers to accidents, Slack said.
“This is just the first step. It’s going to make a big improvement on the interstate,” Slack said.
