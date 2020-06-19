BERRYVILLE — Vehicles may continue detouring onto Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in Clarke County through most of the summer.
A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) engineer told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that permission is being sought from the state to keep the stretch of Va. 9 in Hillsboro closed through August.
Hillsboro is a town of about 200 people in neighboring Loudoun County.
The stretch of Va. 9 through Hillsboro has been closed since early May as roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures are installed. VDOT officials earlier said the stretch likely would remain closed through June.
Originally set for October, the closure was moved up because traffic along major highways has been lighter as people have stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although traffic is increasing as pandemic restrictions are eased, keeping Va. 9 closed longer is “the reasonable thing to do” so the project can be completed sooner, said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg.
Va. 7 is heavily traveled by commuters between the Winchester, Berryville, Leesburg and Washington, D.C., areas.
Engineers originally estimated that Va. 7 and U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) in Clarke County north of Berryville together could see up to 10,000 extra vehicles per day while Va. 9 is closed.
An average of roughly 26,000 vehicles per day traveled Va. 7 before the pandemic. That average dropped to only 17,000 per week after the coronavirus outbreak forced many people to start working from home via the internet. Last week, though, the highway saw about 58,000 vehicles, according to Carter.
If VDOT approves keeping Va. 9 closed through August, “there wouldn’t be any more closures in 2020,” Carter said. However, there would be an approximately two-day closure next year for the installation of a sidewalk, he said.
The Va. 9 project is expected to be completed by next May.
Clarke supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, and Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District, indicated they agree with Carter that keeping Va. 9 closed through August — while traffic is anticipated to continue being lighter — is a good idea. But if large backups at the Va. 7/U.S. 340 intersection start occurring, VDOT may need to make some changes, Weiss said.
“We’re watching (traffic along the roads) closely,” he said.
Va. 7 has garnered a reputation for having a lot of speeders.
“If we could just teach people how to drive the speed limit,” Carter said.
“If we could just teach people how to drive (safely along the highway),” period, McKay quipped.
