BOYCE — No need to slam on the brakes anymore. The speed limit is back to 35 mph along Greenway Avenue.
The Virginia Department of Transportation, meanwhile, pledges to cooperate with Boyce Town Council’s efforts to discourage speeding. It already is planning two modifications to Greenway, including narrowing its lanes.
In early May, as part of implementing a town-wide speed limit, the council lowered the limit along Greenway — the town’s busiest thoroughfare, also known as U.S. 340 — to 25 mph.
VDOT, which owns and maintains the highway, was irked. It claimed the town lacked authority under state code to lower the limit. A VDOT crew recently replaced the 25 mph signs, which a contractor had installed for the town, with ones reading 35 mph.
On Tuesday night, the council, VDOT representatives and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office met to hash things out.
David Griffin, the town’s part-time attorney who had determined the council legally could lower Greenway’s speed limit, moderated the discussion.
“The message the council was given (by Griffin) was that this was no big deal,” said Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds.
Technically-worded state code is interpreted by different people in different ways, according to Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg.
With a population of about 600, Boyce has an extremely limited budget. It has no police department.
“We can’t afford to hire a police officer without substantially raising taxes,” Councilman Floyd Hudson said.
So it’s up to sheriff’s deputies and Virginia State Police troopers to enforce traffic laws in Boyce, whenever they pass through town.
Travis Sumption, the sheriff’s office chief deputy, said deputies try to be everywhere in the county as much as possible but “with a limited amount of staff, we can only do so much.”
In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, he mentioned that the sheriff’s office had received three complaints from the public about speeding in various locations that day alone.
VDOT maintains it’s not always appropriate to lower speed limits to discourage speeding because it can lead to accidents, especially rear-end collisions.
Carter said VDOT employees noticed “a lot of skidmarks” along Greenway seemingly caused by drivers slamming on their brakes, not realizing the speed limit decreased to 25 mph.
Traffic experts nationwide recognize that regardless of posted limits, people drive at whatever speed they feel comfortable, Carter continued.
As far as speeding, he said, “the only way to curb it is (for police) to write tickets.”
“We want to keep people moving,” Griffin said of town officials. “We want to keep people safe.”
Giving no specifics, Carter discerned that Greenway’s two lanes are “too wide.”
He told the council that VDOT will install wide shoulder markings to narrow the lanes. Drivers tend to slow down upon encountering narrow lanes, he said.
VDOT will also lengthen “transition zones” where speed limits along U.S. 340 gradually drop near the town’s north and south entrances.
Those efforts should be completed soon, Carter said.
Electronic radar signs the town recently installed at its boundaries along Greenway and Main Street will continue to flash the speeds of passing vehicles.
VDOT eventually may paint messages on the road telling drivers to reduce their speed to 35 mph.
“We want to find out if those other things work first,” Town Manager David Winsatt said on Wednesday.
To help pedestrians get around, installing more crosswalks is being considered. Carter noted that state law requires vehicles to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.
One crosswalk already is at the intersection of Greenway and Main. Another is on Main in front of Boyce Elementary School.
Potential locations for new crosswalks are being determined. If it deems the locations are suitable based on national traffic safety standards, VDOT will pay for the new ones, Carter pledged. He added that “you have to be careful with pedestrian crossings on primary roads” as “they give people a false sense of security.”
Responding to an inquiry by Hudson, Carter said it would cost VDOT $700,000 to install traffic signals at the Greenway/Main intersection. He added that the law now requires the Commonwealth Transportation Board to approve any new signals installed along state highways.
Hudson said three accidents along Greenway in recent months have resulted in people being taken to a hospital.
But speeding wasn’t a factor in those accidents, sheriff’s office and VDOT officials said to their understanding. They were attributed to a driver having a medical emergency; inattentive driving; and failure to yield at the right of way.
No traffic fatalities have occurred in Boyce as far back as records show, according to Carter.
Council members and Griffin indicated they were pleased with the outcome of the discussion.
Attendees, in addition to Sumption and Carter, were Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper and VDOT traffic engineer Darin Simpson.
“I’m encouraged to hear that VDOT is willing to work with the town,” Hudson said.
“We want to work with VDOT to make ... the most seamless transition” into solutions that can satisfy everyone involved, said Councilwoman Carol Coffelt.
Nothing happens overnight, and nothing is perfect, Griffin cautioned.
“You all are taking on a difficult situation. It will take time. Be patient,” he advised the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.