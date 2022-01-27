Vehicle hits police cruiser

No one was seriously injured when a vehicle struck a Winchester police cruiser and rolled over on Meadow Branch Avenue by the Buckner Drive intersection around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Police said city resident Donald Gregory was eastbound on Meadow Branch in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee when he struck the back of the cruiser, which was parked on the side of the road after pulling over another driver for speeding. Cpl. Aaron Wyant and Officer Nicholas Santschi were inside the cruiser when it was struck. Gregory, 77, was charged with reckless driving.

 Provided photo

