WINCHESTER — Veterans Day is Monday and schools, civic organizations and local governments are planning events around that date to honor local veterans.
Flag dedication
American Legion Post 21 will hold a flag dedication at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Conrad Hoover American Legion Post 21. The dedication is in honor of two Vietnam veterans who are still Missing in Action — Ronald Holtzman and Dallas Driver, both from Frederick County.
The public is invited to attend.
Handley High School
All veterans are invited to a breakfast and program at John Handley High School on Monday. Breakfast is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 8:45 a.m. in the Patsy Cline Theatre at the high school. RSVP by calling 540-662-3471.
Emmanuel UMC
Emmanuel United Methodist Church will hold a Veterans Recognition dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson.
Shenandoah Memorial Park
Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1260 Front Royal Pike, will hold a Veterans Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Middletown
Middletown will hold a Veterans Day service at 2 p.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street (U.S. 11) at the south end of town.
Stephens City
Stephens City will hold its Veterans Day ceremony at 8 a.m. Monday at the town’s Veterans Memorial at 5516 Main St. Guest speaker will be Adam Packham with Heroes on the River.
Clarke County
Clarke County will hold a Veterans Day Program from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Clarke County High School (627 Mosby Blvd., Berryville). The program is free and open to the public. The Clarke County High School Jazz Ensemble begins playing at 1 p.m. The Clarke County Community Band performs at 2 p.m. Guest speakers are U.S. Marine Corps Col. [Ret.] Harvey Barnum and Dr. Richard Siemens of the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va. Contact cccb.secretary@gmail.com. Visit clarkecountycommunityband.com.
City of Winchester
The city will hold a Veterans Day recognition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the social hall of the War Memorial Building at Jim Barnett Park that will include a luncheon provided by Gore’s Meats, a blood drive and free facility use for veterans.
The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and the blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Veterans can also enjoy designated park programs and facilities for free beginning today through Nov. 15. Free programs and facilities include: indoor pool, fitness room, gymnasium (during open gym times), billiards table, racquetball court (reservations recommended) and fitness classes (Yoga, Zumba, Water Aerobics, and Aqua Arthritis).
Winchester National Cemetery
The Department of Veterans Affairs and Winchester National Cemetery will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at Winchester National Cemetery, 401 National Ave. The keynote speaker will be Senior Chief Yeoman Ralph H. Hensley III, U.S. Navy retired.
Cemetery staff will be present to discuss products and benefits for veterans and their families. Park along National Avenue. Parking at the cemetery is prohibited.
Veterans breakfast
Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church will host a Veterans Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday to honor active and retired military veterans. Let us say “Thank You for Your Service” by providing you a free breakfast and time of fellowship together.
Hometown heroes
Celebrate hometown heroes at 9 a.m. Sunday at Gravel Springs Lutheran Church, 1870 Pifer Road in Star Tannery, and at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road. Reception will follow worship service.
