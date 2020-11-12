Veterans Day rainbow over Handley High School

Cameron Bolton took this stunning photograph of a rainbow over Handley High School on Wednesday morning while on a walk with family members. Bolton said many people were outside, mesmerized by the beautiful Veterans Day scene. The American flag on the front of the school was placed there in honor of the country’s veterans.
